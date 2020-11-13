Search resumes for missing Nanaimo couple, dog amid challenging conditions

A search has resumed for a Vancouver Island couple missing since Wednesday in a rugged area west of Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say the search began Thursday for 32-year-old Cody Martin, 29-year-old Tamara Sandulak and Rex, their black lab-cross dog, when they didn't return from a day of fishing.

An RCMP statement says dozens of search and rescue volunteers covered the Nanaimo Lakes area on foot and by all-terrain vehicle late into Thursday evening.

More search and rescue crews from neighbouring communities joined the effort on Friday, while RCMP say air support will be added if weather permits.

Police hope to locate the couple's vehicle, a burgundy Dodge Ram pickup, to give them a starting point for further their search efforts.

Conditions have been described as treacherous following several days of snowfall but RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien says Martin and Sandulak are experienced in the outdoors and know the area well.