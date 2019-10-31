Search and rescue teams scouring backcountry above Howe Sound for missing hiker

Search and rescue teams from Lions Bay and North Vancouver have been out overnight looking for a hiker who failed to return from the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue, which is leading the search efforts, said the young man was hiking with a partner Wednesday up the trail to Unnecessary Mountain.



When they had finished, the man decided to split off and tackle the West Lion on his own, with a plan to meet his partner at the Cypress Bowl parking lot.

But he never showed up and rescuers have spent the night searching the majority of the trail he had planned to take.

They are concerned the man did not have the right equipment to spend a night in the backcountry.

"It's very cold, it's been around zero at night," said Lions Bay search manager Martin Colwell.

"He doesn't appear to have a pack or any extra clothing, a small amount of water, maybe a small amount of food, but basically no shelter, no light."

The man was carrying a cellphone but they believe the battery has died.

Colwell says he hopes to get 30 or more extra searchers and a helicopter out in the field later today.