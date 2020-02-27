Search and rescue members join police looking for missing New Westminster mother

Coquitlam search and rescue members have joined the search for a missing New Westminster woman last seen by her family late Sunday.

Jim Mancell with the Coquitlam team said about 10 search and rescue members have been asked to assist New Westminster police in the search for Nirla Sharma in the Queensborough neighbourhood.

"We are focusing on the hard-to-access areas, green spaces and shorelines," Mancell said.

New Westminster police said Sharma, 44, was last seen Sunday as she went to bed and is believed to have left her home Monday when a family member heard the front door chime at about 4 a.m.

Sharma has a tattoo on her left arm of an OM symbol and tattoos of a crown on her right wrist, a rose on her tailbone, and a design on her left ankle. (New Westminster Police Department)

Concern escalated

Police began the search after the mother-of-two failed to turn up for work. They say her case is considered high risk because her disappearance is out of character.

"That escalates our concern for her well-being. At this point, there is no obvious reason why or how she left," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in an interview Wednesday.

The Queensborough neighbourhood is bounded by the Queensborough Bridge and the north and south arms of the Fraser River. It's predominantly industrial and commercial space. Sharma went missing from her home in the 300-block of Lawrence Street, which is on the south side of the Queensborough Connector.

New Westminster's major crime unit is involved in the search.

Sharma's daughter Vanessa, left, and son, Rilesh, are putting up posters in the hopes of gathering information related to her disappearance. (Meera Bains/CBC news)

Sharma's daughter, Vanessa Sharma, 20, said the family is shaken by her disappearance and doesn't know of any reason her mother may have left.

Anyone with dashcam footage taken in the city's Queensborough neighbourhood between midnight Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday is urged to speak with police.