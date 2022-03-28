B.C. Interior search and rescue team adds volunteers as it braces for another record year

One of the busiest search and rescue outfits in B.C. hopes it's done enough to expand to meet a record number of rescues in the Central Okanagan.

Last year, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), which covers Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and First Nations in the region, went out 105 times to rescue people stranded, lost or injured in the backcountry.

"Typically we have 50 to 60 tasks a year," said Ed Henczel, a team leader with COSAR and also a communications professor at Okanagan College.

He said the doubling of cases is most likely related to more people taking more outdoor excursions during the pandemic, but not necessarily being prepared.

"People in general are getting out more and more time you spend out in the woods is the more chance of something going sideways so we get called," he said.

The region COSAR covers is known for its trail systems for mountain biking and snowmobiling, but is also popular for hiking and snowshoeing.

COSAR has 50 active members, but in a few weeks 15 new volunteers will be fully trained to bolster the outfit, which Henczel said is timely.

After a slow start to 2022, COSAR had back-to-back call-outs Saturday, its busiest weekend so far in 2022.

"Boom we got a couple … and we're thinking spring is in the air so people may be starting to head out," he said.

'Waist deep snow at times'

One involved rescuing four men who were hiking up from Naramata to Okanagan Mountain Park, when one fell through a snow bridge, got soaked in a creek and became hypothermic.

COSAR used a helicopter to extricate the group after the hikers pushed on to an area where they had cell reception.

Henzcel said the group didn't do enough planning to be prepared for deep snow higher up the mountain, such as having snowshoes.

"Literally waist deep snow at times," he said about the conditions.

Search and rescue groups in B.C. advise people heading to the backcountry to carry 10 essential items, which include a personal locator beacon in case there is no cellphone coverage. They also need to make detailed trips plans that include telling others where they are heading and to undertake training, such as avalanche survival training.

Funding boost

A donation for more than $17,000 is helping COSAR prepare for what's expected to be another busy year.

It came Saturday from the family and friends of Ryan Fletcher who died in a snowboarding accident in the Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve in December.

Emma Drago, left, makes a donation to COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich in the name of Ryan Fletcher on Saturday. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)

COSAR helped locate and recover his body along with help from Big White Ski Patrol, Penticton SAR, Vernon SAR and a helicopter from North Shore Rescue with night-vision capabilities.

"We are extremely grateful to all of the organizations and individuals that contributed to finding Ryan," said friend John Barker in a release.

"Raising funds to support COSAR felt like the best way to express our thanks to a wonderful organization that provides rescue efforts when the worst-case scenario occurs."

Henczel said COSAR is thankful for the money, which will be used to help pay for the training of its new members and support finding a new building for the team in Kelowna.