Search underway after possible plane crash near Maple Ridge, B.C.

A search is underway in Maple Ridge, B.C., following a report of a possible plane crash in the Fraser River Saturday afternoon.

Ridge Meadows RCMP along with search and rescue crews are in the area of Lougheed Highway and 280 Street searching for the plane by land, sea and air.

"We're using our helicopters, our boats, members on the ground and members on the bridge who are actively searching along the Fraser River. But at this time there has been nothing reported, but we're going to continue searching the area until we're satisfied one way or another," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau.

Manseau says the report came in just before 1:30 p.m. PT, and described a plane the size of a Cessna.

"Investigators immediately contacted all the local airports to see if there were any takeoffs or landings that were similar in size and in nature, or if there was any overdue planes. And as of the time that they contacted there wasn't," Manseau said.

Manseau says investigators will likely make contact with local airports later in the day and see if all the aircraft have closed their flight plans.

Maple Ridge and Central Valley Search and Rescue crews, along with the Abbotsford Police Department are among the first responders taking part in the search.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who knows of someone that was out on a plane and is now overdue, is asked to immediately contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP.