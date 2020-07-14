Search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood: Fraser River, Round 1

If you want examples of how neighbourhood reputations can change, you can head to downtown New Westminster.

"I think the reputation in maybe the 90s and early 2000s was the downtown is really in decline. People didn't feel it had safe walkable neighbourhoods, and I think, in time, it's really really changed," said New Westminster Coun. Nadine Nakagawa.

Of course, that's changed in the past two decades, as younger families have flocked to New Westminster for its mix of affordable homes (relative to Vancouver) and many of its historic neighbourhoods.

"The neighbourhoods are super accessible, and all of them are complete, in that you can meet all your needs in them," said Nakagwa.

For the next five weeks, each Wednesday, the Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood will focus on communities in New Westminster, Richmond and Burnaby — what we're calling the Fraser River quadrant.

In each municipality, there are a mix of neighbourhoods that developed more than 100 years ago around particular industries, suburban areas that grew during the middle of the 20th century, and newer communities that have rapidly grown due to density around SkyTrain stations.

One neighbourhood will eventually be crowned a champion in this section — but that won't be for awhile.

Today, July 15, we'll have voting in the first round. Polls are open until midnight.

How were neighbourhoods determined?

We've divided the 192 neighbourhoods into four quadrants, aiming for relatively equal population between them. Aside from being relatively connected, Burnaby, Richmond and New Westminster have more than 20 per cent of the region's population.

Splitting up the bracket so that Burnaby — the largest municipality — has 24 neighbourhoods, while Richmond and New Westminster have the other 24, creates semifinal matchups between New Westminster and Richmond, and north and south Burnaby.

But determining the neighbourhoods was somewhat tricky outside of New Westminster, which has consistent maps for its 11 residential neighbourhoods.

Burnaby has four city centres but no set downtown, while Richmond has a number of historic communities, sprawling suburban areas and a rapidly evolving downtown core.

However, by relying on official community plans in Burnaby (and combining some areas together) and the most commonly used neighbourhoods in Richmond, we've determined our 48 neighbourhood spots.

The following neighbourhods received automatic byes to the second round: Sapperton/McBride, Queens Park, downtown New Westminster, Queensborough, Steveston, Thompson, Brighouse, Richmond City Centre, Burnaby Heights, Brentwood, Capitol Hill, Lougheed, Metrotown, Buckingham Heights, South Slope and Edmonds.

Vote now!