Search for J50 continues despite consensus she is likely dead

Officials in Canada and the U.S. continue to search for J50, even though one agency — the Center for Whale Research — declared the animal dead on Thursday.

Andrew Thomson, the Pacific regional director with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said although it's likely the sickly orca has perished, efforts to find her were continuing.

"I don't think we can be definitive at this point. We had four vessels and three aircraft looking throughout the range of J-pod — in the Strait of Georgia and the Strait of Juan de Fuca," he said.

"We're not giving up yet."

Thomson said B.C. Ferries and airlines flying over the area are also on the watch for J50. And the U.S. Coast Guard said it too was also continuing to search in partnership with several NOAA research boats and whale watching vessels.

'It's a big ocean'

J50 was last seen in severely emaciated condition west of the San Juan Island on Friday, Sept. 7 .

On Sept 13, her J-pod family was spotted in a "super pod" of 60 killer whales from J, K and L pod, however J50 was not observed in the group.

Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian, said that even if J50 were alive, it would be "highly unusual" for her to be away from her family for that long.

"The chances of her being alive at this point are quite slim, based on how many days it's been since she's been with her family and also based on quite an intensive effort that's underway to find her," he said.

"That's not to say it's impossible — it is a big ocean, and she's not tagged in any way."

