Search continues for man missing near Cowichan River on Vancouver Island

Dozens of volunteers are searching for a member of the Cowichan Tribes who went missing on Vancouver Island last Thursday near the Cowichan River.

Ethan Sampson, 28, was last seen on Quamichan Road West, located near Duncan, B.C., close to the river at 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Jen Charlie, one of the volunteers searching for Sampson and a councillor at Cowichan Tribes, says volunteers have been searching both sides of the river all the way to where it meets the ocean.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, Cowichan Search and Rescue (SAR) and North Cowichan Fire Department have helped in the search, along with volunteers.

"A lot of our neighbouring First Nations bands have come to assist," Charlie said on CBC's All Points West.

"[We've] tried to collaborate and give as much assistance to the families in the search."

Charlie says Sampson is an "all around, good, young man."

"Ethan he is a very positive young man. He has a great head on his shoulders, very athletic, a good team player," she said.

While she doesn't have many details about how or why he went missing, she says his parents want him home.

"They want him to be safe and the family misses him very dearly and they just want to convey that message to him," she said.

The community has set up a Facebook page for the search.

Charlie says anyone with tips about Sampson 's whereabouts can contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.