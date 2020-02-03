Search continues for boy, 14, missing at Sun Peaks Resort

RCMP and rescue teams in Kamloops, B.C., are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since catching a chairlift to go snowboarding at Sun Peaks Resort on Sunday.

Police said the teenager took a shuttle to the resort in the morning. They also confirmed he used the chairlift to get up the mountain during the day, but wasn't on the return shuttle in the afternoon.

In a statement Monday, RCMP said the search began once the family reported him missing Sunday afternoon.

"We've been searching for him since yesterday and we are currently on scene," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie early Monday.

"There's no reason to believe he is anywhere but at the mountain."

Shelkie said the boy was dressed for snowboarding in a snow jacket and pants.

A drone search for the boy was halted overnight due to subzero temperatures.