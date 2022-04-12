Search for B.C.'s Best Small Town: Vancouver Island finals

If there's one common denominator with the two Vancouver Island finalists in the Search for B.C.'s Small Town, it's that their political leaders aren't particularly sure they want to be crowned champion.

"I know a lot of residents actually are quite concerned that Hornby is making it this far into the contest, but at the same time I think sometimes you celebrate why you're recognized," said Daniel Arbour, the director for Hornby Island on the Comox Valley Regional District.

"Oh man, I don't know if people should pick Ucluelet," said Ucluelet Mayor Mayco Noel.

"Some people are thinking if we push a little too hard, we might get a bit more popularity and even more [people] will show up."

The comments reflect the ambivalence in a lot of small, Island communities around popularity and affordability, and how the need for adequate services can come into conflict with the desire for tranquility.

But ultimately, one will be the sole entry remaining among the 32 entries in this quadrant of the competition.

(CBC News)

'Such a tight-knit community'

There's more than that ambivalence connecting Hornby and Ucluelet, however. Both communities are in the central area of the Vancouver Island region, one on its west coast and one on its east. Both have plenty of waterfront, see a huge influx of tourists in the summer months, but both are quieter for the rest of the year.

"It's always fun when people are used to coming up in the summer and then they come to visit us in the winter, because it's so different," said Carlyn Bishop, who was born and raised on Hornby Island, and returned after university to become general manager of her family's Sea Breeze Lodge.

"It's just such a tight-knit community and very welcoming and accepting of everybody of different walks of life."

That large population boom in the summer can cause headaches, leading residents of Hornby and Denman islands to campaign for better ferry service. Arbour said the complicated governing structure shared between the regional district and Islands Trust — which oversees development and conservation on 13 major islands and 450 smaller islands between southern Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland — and can be a double-edged sword.

"We don't have the same tools, even business licenses … so whereas it's really popular, sometimes it can be difficult to manage that demand," said Arbour.

In Ucluelet's case, Noel said they're looking at being more aggressive with zoning and business license use to ensure a balance.

Which is always a challenge once you've been noticed.

"It's all going to be ensuring that we are building more homes and ensuring that residents are living in their homes and not doing nightly rentals," said Noel.

"It's the only way we're going to keep the balance of our community, and ensuring that we have residents that want to to live here."

Voting will take place until 10 p.m. PT, with today's votes determining the champion from Vancouver Island which will face the Southwest B.C. champion next week in the semifinals.

(CBC News)

Census stats

Ucluelet:

Median age: 39.2.

Renter households: 29.7 per cent.

Median total household income: $61,888.

BIPOC members as a percentage of community population: 18.9 per cent.

Road to the Elite Eight: Defeated Ahousaht 86-14 per cent, Tofino 61-39 per cent, Qualicum Beach 64-36 per cent and Cowichan Bay 70-30 per cent.

Hornby Island:

Median age: 61.4.

Renter households: 29.7 per cent.

Median total household income: $35,328.

BIPOC members as a percentage of community population: 6.2 per cent.

Road to the Elite Eight: Defeated Quadra Island 58-42 per cent, Denman Island 68-32 per cent, Alert Bay 55-45 per cent and Cumberland 52-48 per cent.

* Census numbers are from 2016.