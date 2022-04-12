Search for B.C.'s Best Small Town: Interior finals

Lake, or mountain?

There's more to the differences between Osoyoos and Kimberley than just their dominant geographical feature, of course.

But the two finalists from the Interior in the Search for B.C.'s Best Small Town are two archetypes of mid-sized communities beyond Hope that have seen tourism and population growth in the last decade.

"The Kootenays has some awesome communities, and we're used to being under the radar screen," said Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick, whose town defeated Rossland, Fernie and Nelson to become champions of the region.

"I think most of the people in the Lower Mainland don't even know we're on mountain time [zone]. We toil in anonymity over here, but we're pretty special."

Kimberley's economic life was centred around the Sullivan Mine for nearly a century, but in the 20 years of its operation, the community heavily branded themselves as a Bavarian-style alpine resort, complete with a mascot named Happy Hans and the creation of the world's largest standing cuckoo clock.

They've since pivoted from that theme to one that highlights opportunities in nature — and it's all created a mix of demographics and culture that has served Kimberley well.

"We were worried 20 years ago that it wouldn't survive," said Kimberley resident Dr. Ilona Hale.

"Obviously it's done really well, and I think we're proud of that."

From the ski hill to wine country

Both towns are among the 14 communities in British Columbia that are defined as resort municipalities, which receive direct funding from the province and share best practices about how to improve and diversify their tourism industries.

But while Kimberley is a former resource town that has pivoted into that role, Osoyoos has long been a destination.

"Osoyoos is a traditional place name in the Okanagan language, people crossed through here for thousands and thousands of years," said Clarence Louie, chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band, which has long operated a successful cultural centre, hotel, golf course and other amenities in the region.

"There's a lot of unique things about the area, Canada's only desert, and one of the best wine growing regions."

Plenty visit for the wine or the lake — or retire for the same reasons, as the town has one of the oldest median ages in Canada. But underpinning it is a community that's there long after the tourists leave for the summer.

"Kids always have the opportunity to get a summer job, because we've always had so many tourists," said Mayor Sue McKortoff, who has lived in town for 50 years.

"There's one elementary school, one high school, we get to know everyone."

Both communities will continue to be appealing to residents and tourists, and both towns have enthusiastically embraced the competition.

But which will move on to the final four?

Census stats

Kimberley:

Median age: 46.2.

Population growth since 2011: 22 per cent.

Renter households: 25.6 per cent.

Median total household income: $67,072.

BIPOC members as a percentage of community population: 7.9 per cent.

Road to the Elite Eight: Defeated Invermere 55-45 per cent, Rossland 51-49 per cent, Fernie 50.5-49.5 per cent and Nelson 51-49 per cent.

Osoyoos:

Median age: 60.7.

Population growth since 2011: 14.7 per cent

Renter households: 28.2 per cent.

Median total household income: $50,603.

BIPOC members as a percentage of community population: 13.1 per cent.

Road to the Elite Eight: Defeated Big White 77-23 per cent, Oliver 63-37 per cent, Naramata 57-43 per cent and Revelstoke 51-49 per cent.

*Census numbers outside population growth are from 2016.