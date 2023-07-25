Search for B.C.'s best lake: Round of 32

When we asked British Columbians to tell us what the best lake in the province is, we received more than 600 submissions.

The lakes with the most nominations automatically advanced to the second round of our friendly competition, and they're a famed bunch, with ample opportunities for swimming, boating, or just finding a patch of sand and enjoying the view.

And then there's Trout Lake.

The trout people definitely have not ever left City of Vancouver —@AliciaVPP

Trout lake isn’t a lake, it’s a pond —@Johnny_Tins

Why is trout lake on here? You like ecoli? —@kokopolo

The East Vancouver lake might be part of one of the most beloved parks in the region, and a favourite spot for dog and farmers' markets alike, which is why it received over a dozen nominations.

However, at 0.04 square kilometres, it's by far the smallest "lake" left in the bracket. The water is frequently closed to humans due to high levels of E. coli. And the beach is frequently overrun by seagulls.

On a technical level, it would seem hard-pressed to defeat Alouette Lake, with its campgrounds and opportunities for windsurfing.

But what makes a good lake can mean different things to different people.

Recap of how it works!

After competitions to find the best neighbourhood in Metro Vancouver and small town in B.C., we're doing a contest that unites both groups — heading to the best lake in the summertime.

The Search for B.C.'s Best Lake began Monday, and over the next two weeks, we'll have a series of votes to (unofficially) determine which one is tops in the province.

A series of play-in votes narrowed the field down to 48 lakes, which we've divided into two sections, those in the southwest corner of the province (including Vancouver Island) and those beyond Hope.

In both sections, eight lakes received automatic byes to the second round — including Trout Lake — and they enter the competition today [July 25].

We'll go from 32 lakes to 16, to 8, 4 and 2 until we crown a champion right before B.C. Day.

Voting will take place until 10 p.m. PT each day.

Happy voting — and may the best lake win!

