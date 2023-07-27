Content
British Columbia

Search for B.C.'s best lake: The Final 8

The only question now: Which ones will make the Final Four? 

Okanagan vs. Kalamalka. Sproat vs. Cowichan. Shuswap vs. Emerald. Garibaldi vs. Alouette. Which will move on?

Justin McElroy · CBC News ·
A composite of photos featuring B.C. Lakes Kalamalka, to the left, and the Okanagan.
(CBC News)

There's a certain symmetry in the final eight lakes remaining in the Search for B.C.'s Best Lake.

Two on Vancouver Island, both of which are enjoyed by nearby residents and people who have been visiting during the summer for generations.

Two in the Lower Mainland, both about a 90-minute drive from Downtown Vancouver — but with very different reasons for people visiting. 

Two in the Okanagan, with one that literally defines the region and another that many locals swear is better. 

(CBC News)

And two off the Trans-Canada Highway, one a focal point for houseboating, the other with one of the most quintessential views of Canadiana you'll ever find. 

Tens of thousands of votes have gotten us to this point — eights lakes as large as 351 square kilometres (Okanagan) and as small as one (Emerald).

(CBC News)

The only question now: which ones will make the Final Four? 

The power is yours

(CBC News)

(Vote here)

(CBC News)

(Vote here)

(CBC News)

(Vote here)

(CBC News)

(Vote here)

