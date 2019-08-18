Skip to Main Content
Search and rescue looking for missing child near Mackenzie
Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing child near Mackenzie, B.C. about 180 kilometres north of Prince George.

The child is missing in the Lions Lake area

The child was last seen around Lions Lake, near Mackenzie, says SAR. (Google Maps/screenshot)

Both the Prince George SAR and Mackenzie SAR are responding to the call, posting on social media about the child on Sunday night and again at 5:30 on Sunday morning. 

Thirteen team members are responding. 

Hundreds of volunteers from Mackenzie have started showing up to help, according to Mackenzie search and rescue.

More to come.

