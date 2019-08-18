Search and rescue looking for missing child near Mackenzie

Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing child near Mackenzie, B.C. about 180 kilometres north of Prince George.

Both the Prince George SAR and Mackenzie SAR are responding to the call, posting on social media about the child on Sunday night and again at 5:30 on Sunday morning.

Thirteen team members are responding.

The child is missing in the Lions Lake area.

Hundreds of volunteers from Mackenzie have started showing up to help, according to Mackenzie search and rescue.

More to come.