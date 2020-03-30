'That scares me': ER doctor says B.C. not testing enough for COVID-19

An emergency room doctor on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 says British Columbia isn't testing enough, and worries the public might become complacent just when physical distancing measures are most needed to curb the disease's spread.

Dr. Sean Wormsbecker — who works at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., and Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody — posted a YouTube video this weekend outlining his concerns.

Since the novel coronavirus began spreading in B.C., he says he's sent four cases from the ER to the intensive care unit, and other confirmed cases to the general wards of the hospitals.

Every shift, he says he sends three or four likely COVID-19 cases home, telling them to self-quarantine for 14 days, without testing — as he's been told to do.

"That scares me," he said in the video.

"Ten years of clinical practice have taught me that unfortunately patients aren't consistent in following direction.

"Often what's heard, no matter how we say it, is that if we're not testing you, we're not really taking you seriously, and that's not the case."

While B.C. has been lauded for its response to the novel coronavirus — and clear in its strategy of not testing every possible case — Dr. Wormsbecker fears the unintended side effect will be a public that starts relaxing its efforts, feeling the battle is won.

Not testing every case

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has repeatedly said that testing is available for those who need it, but not everyone with symptoms needs testing, especially if the advice won't change — to go home, and self-isolate for 14 days.

In B.C., testing is reserved for health-care workers, people in hospital or who may need hospitalization, those in long-term care homes, and those who are part of an outbreak investigation by health-care officials.

That, of course, means there are more people with the disease than the official tally of confirmed cases in B.C., which sat at 884 as of Saturday.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, seen in a file photo, said Friday that physical distancing efforts appear to be helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

But beyond the count, Wormsbecker thinks more testing would help rein in the disease's spread, especially since people with no or few symptoms can still spread the virus. The director-general of the WHO has also recommended testing every suspected case.

"There's just the simple factor of human nature," he said Sunday in an interview with CBC News before an overnight ER shift.

"People don't take things as seriously when they feel that they're not prioritized."

When patients are tested, and tracked, he thinks they are more likely to comply with instructions to isolate.

"They get a call from a public health nurse, they are told to quarantine, and then if anyone around them tests positive they can also be contacted by the office, and then they can essentially contain these sort of cluster outbreaks."

He is also concerned that patients who are tested don't receive that call from a public health nurse until three to five days later, he said, because they are "so overloaded and backed up."

The Ministry of Health did not immediately respond to questions from CBC News about Wormsbecker's concerns.

'Not convinced that we're winning'

Wormsbecker said he decided to speak publicly because he's frustrated, and concerned for the weeks to come.

Already, stress in the ER has been amplified with the constant cleaning of every surface, having to wear personal protective equipment all the time, and restrictions on how medical staff use their masks and face shields, because of limited supply.

Wormsbecker dresses in personal protective equipment for a shift in the ER during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says health-care workers have to use their face shields longer than recommended, because of a limited supply. (Sean Wormsbeaker/Facebook)

"it's not a fun place to be," he said.

"I'm fully accepting that I'm putting my own health at risk, and I'm putting my family's health at risk when I come home."

He worries that Friday's message — about a "glimmer of hope" that efforts are working to reduce the spread of the disease — from Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix might be taken the wrong way by British Columbians.

"I simply don't want people to let their guard down because we're not at a stage where we can afford to do that. If we start easing up on social distancing, we're going to see harm," he said.

"I'm just not convinced that we're winning on this yet."

B.C. is not testing everyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, and people who can manage at home are generally told to self-isolate for 14 days without a test. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

