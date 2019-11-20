Former B.C. military leader pleads guilty to child pornography possession

The former Regimental Sergeant Major of the B.C. Dragoons of the Department of National Defence's 39th Brigade Group, based in Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Sean David Parker, 52, was arrested and charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography in November 2018.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in a Kelowna court room.

Parker was once the highest ranking non-commissioned member of the B.C. Dragoons and served with the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan, according to Lt.-Col. Doug MacNair, director of army public affairs with the Department of National Defence.

"We are deeply saddened by the turn of events," MacNair said.

"We expect each member of the Canadian Forces to not only abide by the laws of Canada but also conduct themselves in a manner that makes all Canadians proud and this is an expectation that is particularly demanded of those who occupy senior leadership positions as Mr. Parker did."

Parker left the Canadian Armed Forces two weeks before he was criminally charged in 2018, according to MacNair.

Airport security clearance suspended

Parker also worked as the emergency services manager at the Kelowna International Airport.

"Mr. Parker's airport security clearance was suspended and he is no longer employed by Kelowna International Airport or the City of Kelowna," said Tom Wilson, the city's media relations manager.

Parker will be back in court Jan. 23, 2020 when a pre-sentence report is expected to be delivered, according to Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel with the B.C. Prosecution Service.

McLaughlin said the other two charges of accessing and distributing child pornography against Parker will likely be stayed after he is sentenced.