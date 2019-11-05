Another half-dozen SeaBus sailings have been cancelled Tuesday afternoon as a regional transit dispute over wages and working conditions enters its fifth day, with negotiations still deadlocked despite politicians' push for a resolution.

Three SeaBus round trips between North Vancouver and downtown Vancouver are cancelled for rush hour, between 4:10 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The job action, which began Friday, has so far led to more than 40 cancelled sailings on the SeaBus route between downtown Vancouver and Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver.

The cancellations are related to Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) maintenance staff refusing overtime. Bus drivers are also refusing to wear uniforms as part of the job action.

There has been no impact on regular bus service thus far, though Unifor, the union representing 5,000 workers in Metro Vancouver, said that will change by mid-week if an agreement is not reached with CMBC, which operates buses and SeaBus on behalf of TransLink.

Unifor lead negotiator Gavin McGarrigle said that staff refusing overtime means buses are not being maintained as usual and around 150 spare, road-ready buses are rapidly being deployed by TransLink across Metro Vancouver.

He predicted the company will run out of spare buses as early as Wednesday, prompting route delays or cancellations.

A TransLink SeaBus makes its way across the Burrard Inlet toward downtown Vancouver from North Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Last-ditch negotiations to avert a strike fell apart between the union and CMBC. The union wants an extra $608 million in wages, benefits and improvements to working conditions over 10 years.

On Monday, Metro Vancouver mayors waded into the dispute with a statement urging the union and company back to the bargaining table to avoid a full-blown strike. Mayors' council chair Jonathan Coté said some of the union's demands, particularly around wages, were impractical.

Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle speaks at a news conference in New Westminster, B.C., on Nov. 4. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The last full-scale transit strike in Metro Vancouver lasted 123 days in 2001. In the end, the provincial government ordered staff back to work.

Transit use has risen sharply since then. Today, one in five commuters use public transit — double the number who did during the last strike 18 years ago.

TransLink data released in April said its ridership reached an all-time high in 2018.