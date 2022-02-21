Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Bargaining to resume over contract for Sea-to-Sky transit workers, union says

Members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike late last month, forcing the suspension of B.C. Transit services in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

Strike in late January forced suspension of B.C. Transit services in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton

The Canadian Press ·
Members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike late last month. The union has said key issues include job security, benefits and salaries. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The union representing transit workers in several communities along British Columbia's Sea-to-Sky corridor says contract negotiations are set to resume, more than three weeks after a strike began.

Members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike late last month, forcing the suspension of B.C. Transit services in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

A news release from Unifor on Monday says bargaining with the provincial Crown corporation's private contractors, Whistler Transit Ltd. and Diversified Transit, is expected to resume this week.

The union has said workers walked off the job after two years of negotiations over key issues including job security, benefits and salaries.

HandyDart operations during the week in Squamish are unaffected by the strike because they are considered an essential service.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now