British Columbia

Transit workers ratify deal to end Sea-to-Sky bus strike

The union representing striking bus drivers and related workers in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton says a deal has been ratified to end the longest transit strike in B.C. history.

Unifor cites wage increases, pension improvements and benefits for part-time workers in deal

CBC News ·
Sea-to-Sky bus workers picket in front of PW Transit's Squamish, B.C., facility in early June. The workers' union says a deal to end the strike has been ratified. (Liam Britten/CBC)

Unifor, in a statement Tuesday, said the deal for approximately 80 workers includes wage increases, pension plan improvements and benefit coverage for part-time workers.

The strike has kept buses off the road since Jan. 29.

More to come.

