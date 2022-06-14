Transit workers ratify deal to end Sea-to-Sky bus strike
The union representing striking bus drivers and related workers in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton says a deal has been ratified to end the longest transit strike in B.C. history.
Unifor cites wage increases, pension improvements and benefits for part-time workers in deal
Unifor, in a statement Tuesday, said the deal for approximately 80 workers includes wage increases, pension plan improvements and benefit coverage for part-time workers.
The strike has kept buses off the road since Jan. 29.
More to come.
