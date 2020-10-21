Major collision closes section of Sea-to-Sky Highway

Two people were sent to hospital after a serious collision closed a section of the Sea-to-Sky Highway Tuesday evening.

The collision happened south of Strachan Point near Lions Bay, Squamish RCMP said.

B.C. Emergency Health Services was called to the scene at around 5:45 p.m. Two people were taken to hospital, one by ground ambulance and one by air ambulance, BCEHS spokesman Vincent Chou said.

It's not yet clear how many vehicles were involved, but a photo tweeted by Squamish RCMP shows one vehicle upside down on the highway.

Traffic was shut down in both directions as emergency crews worked.

One southbound lane was reopened just before 8 p.m., RCMP tweeted.

ROAD UPDATE: ICARS Northbound shut down for approximately 5 hours, working with Miller Capilano to see about alternating traffic, expect major delays if heading North on Highway 99

The northbound lane is expected to remain closed for up to five hours as the RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service remains at the scene.

RCMP say anyone driving north on Highway 99 should expect major delays.