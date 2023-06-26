Brush fire closes Sea-to-Sky Hwy in both directions near Horseshoe Bay

The Sea-to-Sky Highway has been shut down in both directions due to a brush fire near Horseshoe Bay, according to fire crews.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the fire is southwest of Whyte Lake, approximately half a kilometre from the ferry terminal.

The fire was three hectares in size as of 2:30 p.m., according to the service. The fire danger rating in the area is listed as moderate, meaning forest fuels are drying, and there's an increased risk of new fires.

BCWS says the fire is currently out of control, and its cause is under investigation. It was first reported around 12:52 p.m.

Jade Richardson, a fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, said that the BCWS was assisting the West Vancouver Fire Department in the firefighting efforts.

"B.C. Wildfire Service is responding with two initial attack crews, two helicopters and two response officers," she told CBC News around 4 p.m. "We also responded with an air tanker team earlier today."

While the exact cause of the fire is unknown at this point, Richardson said it was important for residents to be aware of the fire risks heading into the Canada Day long weekend.

"Especially on the mainland, where campfire use is still allowed following certain specifications and regulations, we really want to urge the public to just be very prudent and diligent with their use of fire," she said.

Campfires include all fires smaller than half a metre in size, with fires larger than that banned everywhere except the southeast corner of B.C.

Richardson says anyone with a campfire should ensure there are fire guards around it and that it should not be left burning overnight.