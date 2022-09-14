RCMP say they are ready to release new details about two acts of vandalism at the Sea to Sky Gondola near Squamish, B.C.

The Mounties' major crimes special projects section says the details are related to investigations into the deliberate severing of the gondola's cable on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020.

Investigators will hold a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey at 10:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the 2020 incident in which the attraction's main cable was cut, sending most of the gondola cabins crashing to the ground.

The privately owned tourist attraction had resumed operating just months earlier after being targeted in the same way in August 2019.

A car from the Sea-to-Sky gondola lies crumpled on the ground on Sept. 13, 2020 after the attraction's main cable was deliberately cut for a second time. (Squamish RCMP)

No arrests have been made for either crime and police say charges will not be announced at Wednesday's news conference.

Operators of the gondola stepped up security after the cable was cut the first time and issued a $250,000 reward after the 2020 act of vandalism. The attraction now has an in-house security team with tech for around-the-clock surveillance.

The Squamish attraction, which draws roughly 400,000 visitors every year, reopened again in June 2021 and has been operating as usual since.

The 39-car gondola takes passengers up a steep mountain ridge just south of the Stawamus Chief, offering unobstructed views of Howe Sound.

The attraction is also one of the largest employers in town and a significant feature in the $95-million local tourism sector, according to Tourism Squamish.

After the cable was cut the first time in 2019, it took six months and $5 million to repair the attraction.