Cable of Sea-to-Sky Gondola deliberately cut for a 2nd time

The cable of the Sea-to-Sky Gondola has been deliberately cut for the second year in a row, and less than six months after the attraction fully reopened.

General manager Kirby Brown confirmed the 55 millimetre-thick line of the gondola was severed overnight, sending cars crashing to the ground.

Brown said his phone started ringing off the hook before dawn with the news.

"This is a repeat incident of what happened last year ... We are in shock," he said.

The same thing happened at the tourist attraction near Squamish, B.C., on Aug. 10, 2019, sending more than 30 gondola cars crashing to the ground and causing between $5 million and $10 million in damage.

No one was hurt. Police have not announced any arrests for the 2019 crime.

Brown said the damage caused last night is likely equal to that of last year in terms of value.

The manager declined to say whether the line was cut in the same place as it was last year, saying he did not want to compromise the RCMP investigation. He did say the company vastly increased its surveillance after what happened last year, so investigators have "a lot to work with."

Cars on the Sea-to-Sky gondola lie on the ground after the line was cut for the first time on Aug. 10, 2019. (Squamish RCMP )

The two kilometre-long gondola, located off Highway 99 near the Stawamus Chief mountain, is a major tourist attraction carrying 400,000 visitors annually up a steep mountainside above Howe Sound.

The company repaired the attraction with a fresh line and new cars after the incident last year. It partially reopened in February and fully reopened in May.

Brown said the company plans to rebuild once again, just as it did over the past year.

"We are Squamish proud ... we will be moving forward from this," he said.