Sea to Sky gondola in Squamish closed after cable snaps

The Sea To Sky gondola in Squamish, B.C., is closed after the two-kilometre cable snapped early Saturday morning.

Almost all of the 30 gondola cars attached to the cable crashed to the ground at around 4 a.m., according to staff working overnight. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

"It's just an incredibly unusual thing to happen," said Kirby Brown, Sea to Sky's general manager. "We just did our maintenance on the line very recently and it was a big, thick, beautiful healthy rope."

The cable is 55 millimetres wide and is made up of six strands. It regularly transports several tonnes when the gondola cars are loaded and is made to withstand most weather events, said Brown.

He also said the cable is unlikely to have snapped due to a rock slide.

"Potentially it might've been interfered with. But again, it's early hours at this moment and we've only just begun the investigative portion."

The Squamish RCMP and Technical Safety BC, an independent organization that oversees heavy equipment in the province, are both investigating the scene of the crash.

Sea to Sky will also conduct its own investigation in partnership with Doppelmayr Garaventa Group, the cable's manufacturer.

Brown said the cable and cars can be fixed or replaced, but the company's main priority is finding out what caused the crash and if it could have been prevented.

"We've got a lot of hours ahead of us of really coming to grips with what occurred before we get focused on the fix."

The gondola's normal operating hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturdays.