2 injured in serious crash that closed Sea-to-Sky Highway for hours

Traffic is moving again on the Sea-to-Sky Highway after a two-vehicle crash closed the corridor for more than five hours Tuesday night.

The section of Highway 99 was shut down in both directions around halfway between Squamish and West Vancouver shortly before 5 p.m. PT. The road reopened at about 10:30 p.m.

Squamish RCMP said a "serious accident" involving two vehicles happened about eight kilometres south of Porteau Cove and officers were on site at around 4:50 p.m.

Photographs taken at the scene show a minivan with significant front end damage and a sports car that appears to have been engulfed in flames.

A close-up of one of the vehicles involved in the crash shows significant fire damage. (Shane MacKichan)

According to a release from Squamish RCMP distributed at 5 p.m., the two drivers were taken to hospital with unknown but not serious injuries.

However, around 8 p.m., B.C. Emergency Health Services told CBC News that five paramedic units responded and that the two patients were in serious condition.

A minivan with serious front end damage on the Sea-to-Sky Highway Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan)

An air ambulance and an Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team were also deployed, said BCEHS, which oversees the B.C. Ambulance Service.

CBC has contacted RCMP for updates and clarification about the status of the injured people.