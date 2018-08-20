Semi rollover partially shuts down Sea to Sky Highway south of Squamish

A semi-trailer rollover has partially shut down Highway 99 four kilometres south of Squamish, according to DriveBC.

The accident on the highway, which connects Vancouver to Pemberton, Whistler and Squamish, has shut down the northbound lanes, says DriveBC, but one of the southbound lanes is being used to divert traffic.

DriveBC is warning travellers to expect heavy delays.

