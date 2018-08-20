Skip to Main Content
Semi rollover partially shuts down Sea to Sky Highway south of Squamish

Semi rollover partially shuts down Sea to Sky Highway south of Squamish

DriveBC says one lane is open southbound.

DriveBC says one lane is open southbound

CBC News ·
An accident temporarily shut down Highway 99 near Squamish Monday morning. (DriveBC)

A semi-trailer rollover has partially shut down Highway 99 four kilometres south of Squamish, according to DriveBC.

The accident on the highway, which connects Vancouver to Pemberton, Whistler and Squamish, has shut down the northbound lanes, says DriveBC, but one of the southbound lanes is being used to divert traffic. 

DriveBC is warning travellers to expect heavy delays. 

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us