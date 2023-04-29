Content
Crash on Sea to Sky closes highway in both directions, 1 person seriously injured

Police and emergency health personnel responded to a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle Saturday morning on the Sea to Sky Highway near Britannia Beach.

DriveBC estimates the highway will re-open around 2 p.m. PT

A map shows the area closed between Porteau and North of Britannia Beach.
A vehicle incident closed Highway 99 closed in both directions near Britannia Beach Saturday morning. (DriveBC/Twitter)

A stretch of the Sea to Sky Highway by Britannia Beach, located three kilometres south of Squamish, is closed Saturday morning after a motor vehicle incident. DriveBC estimates the highway will re-open around 2 p.m. PT. 

B.C. Emergency Health Services say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They received the call about a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at 9:19 a.m. Saturday morning, and responded with two ground ambulances and one air ambulance. 

Squamish RCMP responded to the collision shortly after.

"It has been reported that a motorcycle and a car are involved and there are reports of injuries," wrote Squamish RCMP in an email. 

DriveBC announced around an hour later that the highway is closed to traffic and no detour is available. They say an assessment is in progress, and the highway is estimated to re-open at 2:00 p.m. 

The incident happened between Sea View Drive and Copper Drive, according to DriveBC. 

