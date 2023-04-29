Crash on Sea to Sky closes highway in both directions, 1 person seriously injured

A stretch of the Sea to Sky Highway by Britannia Beach, located three kilometres south of Squamish, is closed Saturday morning after a motor vehicle incident. DriveBC estimates the highway will re-open around 2 p.m. PT.

B.C. Emergency Health Services say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They received the call about a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at 9:19 a.m. Saturday morning, and responded with two ground ambulances and one air ambulance.

Squamish RCMP responded to the collision shortly after.

"It has been reported that a motorcycle and a car are involved and there are reports of injuries," wrote Squamish RCMP in an email.

At Sea to Sky road today. <a href="https://t.co/Hmx2mtjOd4">https://t.co/Hmx2mtjOd4</a> <a href="https://t.co/q6SN3trS1e">pic.twitter.com/q6SN3trS1e</a> —@atulvinayak

DriveBC announced around an hour later that the highway is closed to traffic and no detour is available. They say an assessment is in progress, and the highway is estimated to re-open at 2:00 p.m.

The incident happened between Sea View Drive and Copper Drive, according to DriveBC.