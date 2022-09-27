Police look for white Honda after accident closes Sea to Sky Highway northbound near Lions Bay

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Honda vehicle with a damaged and partially missing rear bumper after a serious accident shut down northbound traffic on the Sea-to-Sky Highway (Hwy 99) near Lions Bay.

In a tweet, Squamish RCMP warned people not to approach the wanted vehicle.

"If seen, please call police and do not approach," it reads.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it was called at 11:17 Tuesday morning about a single-vehicle incident involving a motorcycle on Highway 99 in Lions Bay. Two ambulances attended, but no one was taken to hospital.

All northbound lanes are closed at the crash site between Lions Bay Avenue and Brunswick Beach Road. Southbound lanes remain open.

ROAD ALERT: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHighway99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHighway99</a> closed NB at Lionsbay due to major vehicle incident. Expect closure to be lengthy. Updates to come as received. SB open.<a href="https://twitter.com/MountainFMradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MountainFMradio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/squamishchief?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@squamishchief</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SeatoSkyHighway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeatoSkyHighway</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AM730Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AM730Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityNewsTraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityNewsTraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SqReporter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SqReporter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WestVanPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WestVanPolice</a> —@SquamishRCMP

DriveBC puts the estimated time of reopening at 6 p.m. PT.

Squamish RCMP said the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (ICARS) is at the scene.

Highway 99 is the main route between Vancouver, Squamish and Whistler.