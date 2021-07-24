Local diver takes the plunge to find fresh, local seafood to cook or eat straight from the ocean

Andrew Chin, an avid spear fisherman and free diver, is using local seafood to dish up salt and pepper sea cucumber, fried prawn heads and prawn tail sashimi.

As a second generation Canadian, Chin says he is using local ingredients to showcase Asian culture.

"I didn't always feel proud of my ethnicity or my culture and [I] often tried to hide aspects of them to fit in" says Chin. "After spending most of my adult life outside Canada, I am now learning how to express my culture and cuisine with local ingredients our province has to offer."

Chin says all you need to harvest a sea cucumber is a B.C. fishing license and some goggles. He says that five to ten feet of water is deep enough to find one.

According to Chin, sea cucumbers are a delicacy in Asian cuisine but utilized less in western cooking despite being readily available. He says sea cucumber can serve as a good replacement for recipes calling for squid.

Chin chose to utilize the combination of sea salt and white pepper which is often used in certain Asian cuisine, he says.

Chin and a friend caught their prawns using traps tied to long lines. (CBC News )

Catching prawns is a new experience for Chin.

"It was my first time ever going prawning. We went out on our buddy Alex's boat. He had dropped the prawn traps a day before. So, all we had to do was go pick them up and hopefully catch something," said Chin

"All of us were really excited because up to that point we were a little bit worried that there wouldn't be anything in there."

He was thrilled to have fresh prawns, so that he could offer up sashimi tails. Chin said that prawns can only be served raw if they are fresh or labelled as sashimi grade. As for the heads, they are best served battered and fried.

Chin is passionate about using fresh and local food to make memories. He spent the majority of his adult years outside the country, only moving back when the pandemic hit. He specifically points to a period living in Hawaii where he would cook his catch of the day with friends.

"The feeling of being connected to the land and our oceans and living off what they provide changed my relationship with food," he said.

Watch Andrew Chin catch and cook:

Recipes by Andrew Chin:

Salt and Pepper Sea cucumber

Ingredients:

1 lb. cleaned and skinned sea cucumber. Can substitute with squid if sea cucumber is not available

1 egg

¼ cup corn starch

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground white pepper

3-4 bird's eye chillies

4 cloves of garlic

1 bunch cilantro

1 lime

Fried prawn heads and sashimi

Ingredients:

Live spot prawns, or sashimi-grade prawns * Important: only eat raw prawns that are live or sashimi grade!

Salt

Optional: soy sauce and wasabi

For frying

Neutral vegetable oil

Corn starch

A spread of salt and pepper sea cucumber, fried prawn heads, and prawn tail sashimi prepared by Andrew Chin. (CBC News )

Directions: