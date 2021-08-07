Sea asparagus makes for a perfect vegetarian poke, B.C. spearfisher says

Andrew Chin is a B.C. spearfisher who uses local ingredients to celebrate his Asian heritage. He spent years making poke with friends in Hawaii as a cheap and tasty meal, but has found appropriate fish hard to find now that he is back in Canada.

Vegetarian poke with sea asparagus is his solution.

Chin spent most of his adult years in Hawaii before moving back to his hometown of Port Coquitlam mid-pandemic.

"A lot of the time I honestly didn't have a ton of money to go out and go buy groceries. So, spearfishing was a way for me to feed myself and my friends," said Chin.

"Poke, it was really quick, it was really easy and it doesn't require a ton of ingredients to make."

Poke is a traditional Hawaiian dish consisting of marinated sliced raw fish. Chin says raw sashimi-grade fish is not very easy to find in B.C., but vegetables are.

Local seasonal ingredients

This recipe pushed Chin to figure out how to make vegetables taste like the sea, and the addition of sea asparagus does the trick.

"It grows right along the ocean, and it has this really nice salty flavour. So it kind of takes the place of the fish," said Chin.

Sea asparagus is plentiful in coastal areas but is not very well known, he explained.

"You're not going to find it at your local grocery store," Chin said. "You may be able to find it in some nicer high-end restaurants where they are sourcing a lot of more local seasonal ingredients, or farmers markets, but I think it's just something that people haven't seen so they don't know about it."

Andrew Chin cooks prepares his vegetarian poke featuring sea asparagus. (CBC News )

The public can harvest sea asparagus in late spring through the end of summer. He said it can be found in White Rock, Delta, and Tsawwassen.

The plant looks like a mix between a succulent and coral, and it grows to approximately one foot tall.

Chin says sometimes sea asparagus can have a woody texture and taste like a stick. If this happens, he suggests cooking it longer. Smaller and thinner pieces will be more tender, however none of the vegetables should end up crispy.

Watch Andrew Chin prepare his take on vegetarian poke below:

Vegetarian Poke with Sea Asparagus

Ingredients

200 g sweet potato

200 g carrot

¾ cup sea asparagus

½ cucumber

½ sweet onion

⅛ cup soy sauce

½ tsp sesame oil

½ tsp sugar

sesame seeds

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Sea asparagus has a salty flavour, making it the perfect seafood replacement. (CBC News )

Directions

Peel sweet potatoes and carrots and cut into one-inch cubes. Add 1 tbsp oil to a pan and sauté sweet potatoes and carrots over medium heat, until fork tender. Alternatively, roast in the oven at 350 F until fork tender. While vegetables are sautéing, cut cucumber into half moons and thinly slice sweet onion. Cut sea asparagus into thin, two-inch-long pieces. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil. Mix until all the sugar has dissolved. When the sweet potatoes and carrots are fork tender, remove from the pan and add into a mixing bowl. Allow to cool. Blanche sea asparagus in boiling water for 30 seconds and shock in ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain. Once the yams and carrots have cooled, add spoonfuls of the sauce to taste. Add in cucumbers, onions, and sea asparagus. Gently mix. Serve on a plate or over rice, and top with sesame seeds.

Adapted from "Garden Poke" in Cook Real Hawai'i: A Cookbook by Sheldon Simeon (Clarkson Potter).