Scuba diver dies at popular West Vancouver public beach
Man, 64, found unconscious in the waters off Whyte Cliff Park, died after life-saving attempts failed
A 64-year-old scuba diver has died despite the life-saving efforts of both bystanders and paramedics called to West Vancouver's popular dive site at Whyte Cliff Park on Saturday, according to West Vancouver police.
The man, whose identity police are not releasing, was diving at the park on Dec. 30, when he was pulled from the water at around noon, already unconscious, according to a police statement Monday.
"This is a sad situation," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy. "We commend the efforts of the bystanders who attempted to revive the diver."
Police said paramedics also tried to revive the man but he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.
The cause of death is unknown but police said it is not being considered suspicious.
The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.
