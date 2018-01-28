While parents can do their best to keep kids' screen time to a minimum, it's often a losing battle.

Throw weeks of isolation into the mix and kids are online more than ever and often without their overworked parents being aware of their activities.

What could possibly go wrong?

In the midst of a global pandemic it's a constant struggle to balance the need for kids to stay connected online with the risk they'll become virtual shells of themselves

Don't over-monitor their digital life

While a lot of parents have thrown their pre-pandemic screen time limits out the window, myself included, parents still need to be aware of the dangers that can lurk online.

But who has the time to monitor their kids' various social media accounts and text threads?

Thankfully, that's actually not what you should be doing.

Sexual Health Educator, Saleema Noon, educates pre-teens and teens, as well as their parents, about maintaining a healthy relationship online.

Surprisingly, she maintains that parents don't need to overly police their children's online activities, but need to form an open relationship where children know they are trusted to make the right choices.

"I think a really powerful message for parents to give their kids and teens is that we trust them to make smart decisions," says Noon.

Keep the dialogue open

Parents need to make themselves available to listen if their kids see or do something they aren't comfortable with, and admit that even if the topic makes them uncomfortable, they are still willing to talk about it openly.

And it's not just porn or potential predators that parents need to be aware of. Seemingly innocent apps, such as Snapchat or Instragam — which a lot of savvy kids use to communicate with their friends — can expose kids to bullying and bigoted attitudes.

Vancouver teen, Graham Clark, is very active online and has noticed that more and more people, perhaps feeling emboldened by online anonymity, are hurling hurtful words from their keyboards.

"It's been a bit weird because of Black Lives Matter" says Clark."People have been online saying racist and hurtful things and that's been said more often."

Like many teens, while Clark tends to keep what he sees to himself, he does talk about these racist rants with his parents, simply because he knows it's a sign of a larger problem that needs to be discussed.

He also notes that his generation is extremely competent and comfortable online, which has made them both uniquely suited to pandemic life while increasingly less comfortable in face-to-face situations — a double edged sword during this time.

Online is not all bad

Increased time on screens — be it connecting with friends or learning online — is going to be the norm for a long time.

So are there any benefits? Absolutely.

Some kids find online learning to be easier than in-class lessons, and being able to keep in touch with friends they can't meet up with can go a long way toward mental health.

At the start of the pandemic, Noon and her team had to cancel hundreds of in-class sessions on sexual education and they moved their entire Body Science platform online with some unexpected benefits.

"I've asked several Grade 6 and 7s to watch the Body Science videos online," says Noon. "A few of them have said, 'It just feels more comfortable to watch the videos by myself ... as opposed to with my peers.' "

For many parents, screen time has become a necessary evil right now —a digital stand-in for their frazzled selves who are far too busy working from home and trying to maintain their sanity.

But if there is a silver lining, it's that in the future, we'll appreciate the benefits of online connections and keep them integrated into life once things get back to normal.

Whenever and whatever that may be.