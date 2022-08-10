Family, police appeal for information about missing B.C. man last seen in Spain

The family of 67-year-old Scott Graham is appealing to the public for information about his whereabouts as they head to Spain, where he was last seen, to try to locate him.

Graham was last seen July 15 at the Canadian Embassy in Madrid after losing his bag four days prior.

Graham is a kidney transplant recipient and had gone to the embassy for help — his medication, which he needs to take daily, and his passport were in the bag.

His daughter Georgia Graham, who lives in Montreal, is going to Spain on Aug. 10 to search for her father.

"He would do anything for us. Like, he loves his family, and so I'm doing that for him because that's what he's taught me," she told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

She said Graham left Victoria for Amsterdam on June 28, and had traveled to Portugal and Spain, during which time he had kept in touch with his family daily over WhatsApp.

For the past three-and-a-half weeks, Georgia Graham and her family have been trying to piece together bits of information from Spanish and Canadian authorities to figure out where he might be.

"We've had to put a lot of pressure on everyone," she said. "Me and my family work on this all day long. I haven't been able to go to work."

Because information has been lacking and unclear, she and her partner, along with her sister, are going to Spain to try to help with the investigation in person.

Local police working with international authorities

The Spanish police are leading the investigation into Graham's disappearance with the support of the Victoria Police Department, and Graham's family.

Victoria Police are appealing to the public for information about where he may be, because he is a resident of the city.

Const. Cam MacIntyre said police have been in contact with Global Affairs, Interpol and Spanish authorities as much as possible.

VicPD is supporting <a href="https://twitter.com/policiademadrid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@policiademadrid</a> as they seek to locate Scott Graham, a Victoria man last seen in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madrid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Spain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Spain</a> on July 15th. <br><br>Please share & help us locate Scott. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PoliciaMunicipalMadrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PoliciaMunicipalMadrid</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PoliciaDeMadrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PoliciaDeMadrid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaPoliciaDeTuCiudad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaPoliciaDeTuCiudad</a> <a href="https://t.co/z1g4TET5B4">https://t.co/z1g4TET5B4</a> <a href="https://t.co/vyasQf7wKW">pic.twitter.com/vyasQf7wKW</a> —@vicpdcanada

"It's a difficult investigation given that it's overseas, there's obviously a language barrier and some complicated factors but we're hopeful some of the efforts to date will result in locating Mr. Graham."

Georgia Graham and MacIntyre said there is a possibility Graham visited a hospital near Madrid, but they haven't been able to confirm.

"It is absolutely a challenge and a unique environment that we are operating in," MacIntyre said.

The Victoria Police Department is advising anyone in Spain who sees Graham or knows where he may be to call 112. Anyone in Canada with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.