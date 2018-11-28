Schools urge parents to drive carefully after student hit by car in Vancouver's West End

Schools are warning parents to drive with caution after a student at King George Secondary was recently hit by a vehicle on the corner of Barclay and Bidwell streets in Vancouver's West End.

Vancouver Police are now investigating. There were no serious injuries.

The principal of nearby Lord Roberts Elementary School sent an email to parents on Monday asking parents to be extra vigilant.

Andrea Jacques, president of the school's parent advisory council, said there is more concern than usual at this time of year, when the days can be dark and rainy.

"The visibility [issue] is huge," she said.

"Just be vigilant. Wear that high visibility clothing if you're a pedestrian. If you are a driver, slow down in those school areas."

Jacques said some parents don't follow the rules for morning drop-off and afternoon pick up, and may stop where they shouldn't or use teacher parking lots to make U-turns.

"It's an inherently dangerous environment because it's a busy area."

Jacques said she's also hoping for better signs in the area and funding for crossing guards.

With files from Lien Yeung