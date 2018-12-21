Skip to Main Content
Number of B.C. schools closed today due to power outages
A powerful windstorm that battered B.C. South Coast on Thursday knocked out power at a number of schools.

Some schools open but operating without power and heat

CBC News ·
School districts in B.C. are dealing with power outrages after Thursday's storm. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The following schools in B.C. are closed today for students and staff due to power outrages from a powerful storm Thursday on the South Coast. As of Friday morning, BC Hydro said 150,000 customers were still in the dark.

Abbotsford:

  • Abbotsford Traditional Middle, Abbotsford Traditional Secondary, Aberdeen Elementary, Auguston Elementary, Barrowtown Elementary, King Traditional Elementary, Matsqui Elementary, Prince Charles Elementary, Ten-Broeck Elementary

Coquitlam:

  • Leigh Elementary: Parents are asked to keep their children at home until power can be restored.

Cowichan Valley:

  • Lake Cowichan Secondary, Palsson Elementary, Chemainus Secondary, Chemainus Elementary, Crofton Elementary, Alex Aitken, Bench, George Bonner, Mill Bay Elementary​, École Cobble Hill​, Thetis Elementary

Duncan:

  • Queen of Angels

Delta:

  • Gray Elementary; South Delta Secondary, South Park Elementary, Pebble Hill Elementary, Annieville Elementary and Brooke Elementary are without power and heating.

Langley:

  • DWPS, North Otter, Peterson Road, Coghlan, Wix-Brown, Uplands, LFMSS, Shortreed, Fort Langley

Maple Ridge:

  • Whonnock Elementary; Fairview Elementary, Laity View Elementary, Westview Secondary without power.

Mission:

  • Hatzic Elementary, Hatzic Middle, Dewdney Elementary

Nanaimo-Ladysmith:

  • Cedar Elementary, Cedar Secondary, Departure Bay Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Gabriola Elementary, Ecole Hammond Bay, Ladysmith Primary, Ladysmith Secondary, Ecole North Oyster Elementary, Rock City Elementary, Uplands Park Elementary, Wellington Secondary

Port Renfrew:

  • Port Renfrew School

Qualicum:

  • Bowser, Qualicum Beach, Nanoose Elementary

Surrey:

  • Adams Road, Chantrell Creek, Crescent Park, East Kensington, Elgin Park, Laronde, Ocean Cliff, Pacific Heights, Ray Shepherd, Walnut Road

Vancouver:

  • Norma Rose Point School

Victoria: 

  • Shoreline Middle and Torquay Elementary are open, but have no power
Debris from fallen trees and branches litter a road in Maple Ridge on Dec. 20, 2018. (Shane Mackichan )

