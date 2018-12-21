Number of B.C. schools closed today due to power outages

The following schools in B.C. are closed today for students and staff due to power outrages from a powerful storm Thursday on the South Coast. As of Friday morning, BC Hydro said 150,000 customers were still in the dark.

Abbotsford:

Abbotsford Traditional Middle, Abbotsford Traditional Secondary, Aberdeen Elementary, Auguston Elementary, Barrowtown Elementary, King Traditional Elementary, Matsqui Elementary, Prince Charles Elementary, Ten-Broeck Elementary

Coquitlam:

Leigh Elementary: Parents are asked to keep their children at home until power can be restored.

Cowichan Valley:

Lake Cowichan Secondary, Palsson Elementary, Chemainus Secondary, Chemainus Elementary, Crofton Elementary, Alex Aitken, Bench, George Bonner, Mill Bay Elementary​, École Cobble Hill​, Thetis Elementary

Duncan:

Queen of Angels

Delta:

Gray Elementary; South Delta Secondary, South Park Elementary, Pebble Hill Elementary, Annieville Elementary and Brooke Elementary are without power and heating.

Langley:

DWPS, North Otter, Peterson Road, Coghlan, Wix-Brown, Uplands, LFMSS, Shortreed, Fort Langley

Maple Ridge:

Whonnock Elementary; Fairview Elementary, Laity View Elementary, Westview Secondary without power.

Mission:

Hatzic Elementary, Hatzic Middle, Dewdney Elementary

Nanaimo-Ladysmith:

Cedar Elementary, Cedar Secondary, Departure Bay Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Gabriola Elementary, Ecole Hammond Bay, Ladysmith Primary, Ladysmith Secondary, Ecole North Oyster Elementary, Rock City Elementary, Uplands Park Elementary, Wellington Secondary

​Port Renfrew:

Port Renfrew School

Qualicum:

Bowser, Qualicum Beach, Nanoose Elementary

Surrey:

Adams Road, Chantrell Creek, Crescent Park, East Kensington, Elgin Park, Laronde, Ocean Cliff, Pacific Heights, Ray Shepherd, Walnut Road

Vancouver:

Norma Rose Point School

Victoria:

Shoreline Middle and Torquay Elementary are open, but have no power