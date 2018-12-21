Updated
Number of B.C. schools closed today due to power outages
A powerful windstorm that battered B.C. South Coast on Thursday knocked out power at a number of schools.
Some schools open but operating without power and heat
The following schools in B.C. are closed today for students and staff due to power outrages from a powerful storm Thursday on the South Coast. As of Friday morning, BC Hydro said 150,000 customers were still in the dark.
Abbotsford:
- Abbotsford Traditional Middle, Abbotsford Traditional Secondary, Aberdeen Elementary, Auguston Elementary, Barrowtown Elementary, King Traditional Elementary, Matsqui Elementary, Prince Charles Elementary, Ten-Broeck Elementary
Coquitlam:
- Leigh Elementary: Parents are asked to keep their children at home until power can be restored.
Cowichan Valley:
- Lake Cowichan Secondary, Palsson Elementary, Chemainus Secondary, Chemainus Elementary, Crofton Elementary, Alex Aitken, Bench, George Bonner, Mill Bay Elementary, École Cobble Hill, Thetis Elementary
Duncan:
- Queen of Angels
Delta:
- Gray Elementary; South Delta Secondary, South Park Elementary, Pebble Hill Elementary, Annieville Elementary and Brooke Elementary are without power and heating.
Langley:
- DWPS, North Otter, Peterson Road, Coghlan, Wix-Brown, Uplands, LFMSS, Shortreed, Fort Langley
Maple Ridge:
- Whonnock Elementary; Fairview Elementary, Laity View Elementary, Westview Secondary without power.
Mission:
- Hatzic Elementary, Hatzic Middle, Dewdney Elementary
Nanaimo-Ladysmith:
- Cedar Elementary, Cedar Secondary, Departure Bay Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Gabriola Elementary, Ecole Hammond Bay, Ladysmith Primary, Ladysmith Secondary, Ecole North Oyster Elementary, Rock City Elementary, Uplands Park Elementary, Wellington Secondary
Port Renfrew:
- Port Renfrew School
Qualicum:
- Bowser, Qualicum Beach, Nanoose Elementary
Surrey:
- Adams Road, Chantrell Creek, Crescent Park, East Kensington, Elgin Park, Laronde, Ocean Cliff, Pacific Heights, Ray Shepherd, Walnut Road
Vancouver:
- Norma Rose Point School
Victoria:
- Shoreline Middle and Torquay Elementary are open, but have no power