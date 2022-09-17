School support staff across the province reach tentative framework for local bargaining
Ministry says framework will form basis for negotiations between local unions and school districts
A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in British Columbia.
The Finance Ministry says the deal is between the Public School Employers' Association and school presidents' councils representing 57 locals of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
The tentative agreement covers workers in a variety of jobs in the public sector, including education assistants, custodians, maintenance workers and Indigenous support staff in the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 sector.
The ministry says the provincial framework will form a base for negotiations between local unions and respective school districts.
The deal is part of the government's so-called shared recovery mandate, which applies to all public-sector employers with unionized employees whose collective agreements expire on or by Dec. 31.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is the largest union representing support staff in the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 sector.
