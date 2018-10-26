School principal fired over financial irregularities

The principal of a K - 12 school in a First Nations community north of Prince Rupert has been fired after an audit turned up financial irregularities related to school operations.

A notice sent to students, parents and staff at the Coast Tsimshian Academy in Lax Kw'alaams says it was "necessary" to terminate Kelly Rambeau after an investigation.

"The School Board recently received notice of financial irregularities from the school's auditors.This decision was made to protect the school's assets," writes school chair Harvey Russell Jr.

No one from the Lax Kw'alaams Band or Coast Tsimshian Academy was available for comment.

The notice says the investigation is ongoing and that legal counsel has been retained.

The B.C. Ministry of Education website lists the Coast Tsimshian Academy as a Group 2 independent school, with an enrolment of 143 students, as of Sept. 30, 2017.

A letter posted to the school's Facebook page on Oct. 24 announced that a new interim principal and new interim vice principal had been appointed.