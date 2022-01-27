More B.C. school districts require staff to be vaccinated

School District 59 in Dawson Creek has become the latest in British Columbia to implement a mandatory vaccine policy for teachers and staff.

The district announced the policy on Jan. 25 after holding a closed board meeting on Jan. 19 where the decision was made.

"The health and safety of staff and students was at the forefront of this decision," said board chair Chad Anderson and assistant superintendent Mike Readman in a written statement posted to the district website.

If staff do not provide proof of vaccination, the district says, they will have to take part in routine rapid testing as a condition to be able to work.

The policy will not be implemented for at least six weeks.

The district is the fourth in the province to announce a mandatory vaccination policy, following similar decisions in Delta, Revelstoke and Nelson.

None of the policies apply to students.

Individual district decision

The decision over whether to require school staff to be vaccinated in British Columbia is being left up to the discretion of individual districts.

Many, including Surrey, Vancouver, Victoria and Prince George have opted against such policies, pointing to high community vaccination rates, staff privacy concerns and the potential for staff losses as a result of the mandate.

The Peace River South region, which includes Dawson Creek, has the lowest vaccine rate in the province with just 65 percent of residents age 12 and up receiving two doses as of Jan. 25.

B.C. Teacher's Federation president Terri Mooring has said she encourages districts to adopt mandates, as well as other provisions such as the use of N95 masks for teachers who want them and improved classroom ventilation.

While the province isn't enforcing its own mandate for school staff, it does require teachers and support staff to report their vaccination status if it is requested by their employer.