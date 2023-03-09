School in Greater Victoria will get new Lekwungen name

An elementary school in Victoria will have a new name in the coming years — and that name will be in Lekwungen, the language of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations on whose traditional territory the school sits.

The Greater Victoria School District has been working on renaming the school since 2020, after pushback from the public.

George Jay, whom the school is currently named for, was a school trustee from 1907 to 1934. He encouraged racist policies, including the segregation of Chinese students.

The school district says after consulting with community, it reached out to the Songhees and Esquimalt to see if they were interested in helping with the renaming — and choosing a Lekwungen name.

Both nations said yes.

'A healing process'

"By joining this project and sharing a piece of lək̓ʷəŋən culture, the children, students, and residents of Victoria can experience a part of our traditional ways," said Songhees councillor Karen Dick-Tunkara in a statement.

"By taking the time to rename an institution, we can begin a healing process for our children and families, who must deal with many barriers in a colonial education system on a day-to-day basis."

Esquimalt Nation Chief Robert Thomas called it an important step towards reconciliation, in particular to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action to preserve and revitalize Indigenous languages.

"Language is the foundation of our culture. Our children and the children of others who learn and hear our language develop a strong identity and connection to our way of life," said Thomas in a statement.

"The renaming of George Jay Elementary in lək̓ʷəŋən is our way to honor those children whose voices were silenced and is the first step toward revitalizing our culture, our history, and our Sacred Trust."

'Making noise to have a better change'

Grace Wong Sneddon, chair of the Victoria Chinatown Museum Society, says the renaming honours the Chinese students who were excluded from Victoria schools in the 1920s.

She said she's thrilled to hear the new name will be Lekwungen.

Wong Sneddon was part of an event last September, honouring 100 years since Chinese students went on strike to protest being excluded.

She said acknowledging the wrongs of the past helps us know where we come from, and that by speaking up and calling for change, students will learn to take responsibility and do better.

"And this is the piece I see that is happening," she said, "that the renaming of George Jay Elementary School is all the voices together of all our communities, all the diverse communities making noise to have a better change. And that's why I'm so excited."

Taking the time to do things right

Shelly Niemi, director of Indigenous education for the district, said the move is a sign of the district "honouring the processes of what it means to be in a right relationship for the traditional territories for which we're on."

The school district will now work with representatives from the nations to create a renaming protocol — which she hopes will be used for future projects as well, not just to create the new name for George Jay Elementary.

Neimi said the process will take time, and require patience.

But she hopes by the end of the 2023/2024 school year, there will be a new name for the school — and a new relationship between the district and the nations.