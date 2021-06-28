Some schools in B.C. will be closed Monday due to extreme heat. Here's where

Extreme heat blanketing the province of B.C. has forced some school districts, mostly in the Lower Mainland, to cancel classes Monday.

Temperature records are being broken throughout the province, with some parts seeing temperatures above 40 C.

Lytton, B.C., broke the record Sunday afternoon for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada with a measurement of 46.6 C.

"Many of our elementary schools do not have air conditioning that is sufficient to keep classrooms cool in those circumstances," Mission school district superintendent Angus Wilson said.

The following school districts have announced closures Monday.

Mission and North Vancouver schools will reopen Tuesday.

Vancouver schools superintendent Suzanne Hoffman said in a letter to families that school staff will be on site Monday to ensure the safety of any students that do go to school Monday. Information about plans for classes on Tuesday will be sent out Monday.

The Sooke School District is asking parents to keep kids home from school Monday if possible. Buses have also been cancelled for the day.

The heat wave is expected to last until Wednesday in the Lower Mainland, but will likely stretch further into the week for other parts of the province.