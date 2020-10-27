Chilliwack private school becomes the second in B.C. to close due to COVID-19

A private school in Chilliwack is the latest school in B.C. to temporarily close due to COVID-19 exposures.

Mount Cheam Christian school will be closed until November after an exposure to the coronavirus reduced the number of teachers available to continue holding classes, a Fraser Health spokeswoman said in an email.

The school is not experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Fraser Health schools exposures website lists one exposure date for the school, on Oct. 16.

This is the second school in B.C. to close due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

Kelowna's École de l'Anse-au-sable is closed until Nov. 4 because there aren't enough staff to operate the school. It was the site of B.C.'s first school outbreak of COVID-19, with almost a dozen staff and students testing positive and 160 more currently in isolation.

On Monday, B.C. announced new restrictions on private gatherings in homes after confirming a record high 817 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and three more deaths.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province is seeing the result of increased social gatherings over the Thanksgiving weekend.

She said mounting cases — particularly in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions — are concerning. It's now an expectation, but not an order, for British Columbians to wear non-medical face masks in all public places, she added.

More than 50 per cent of identified COVID-19 cases in B.C. are in the Fraser Health Region, where the province is homing in on contact tracing and other efforts to manage a mounting case load.