William Schneider found guilty of 2nd degree murder in Japanese student's death

William Schneider has been found guilty of second degree murder.

The eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.

Over the course of the two-week trial, the court heard sordid details of the condition in which Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found dead in Vancouver's West End.

The Japanese student's body was found hidden in a suitcase outside Gabriola Mansion, a historic building on Davie Street.

The discovery was made three weeks after she went missing, when Schneider's brother, Warren Schneider Jr., tipped off police.

In a surprise development, Schneider pleaded guilty to the charge of interfering with human remains or offering an indignity to a dead body, as lawyers were set to begin their final arguments.

The charge comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

However, he maintained his not guilty plea to the second degree murder charge. It was up to the jury to sift through the pile of evidence introduced throughout the trial.