Northern B.C. homicides: RCMP to provide answers about manhunt that gripped nation

Months after a summer manhunt that gripped the nation, Canadians may finally get answers today about the motives and movements of two baby-faced suspects believed to have killed themselves after murdering three strangers.

The bodies of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were discovered on the banks of the Nelson River in northern Manitoba on Aug. 7.

Their deaths — apparently from self-inflicted gun wounds — brought to an end a search that began three provinces away and three weeks earlier on July 15 with the discovery of the bodies of Australian Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese.

The lovers were killed by the side of the Alaska Highway, near to Liard Hot Springs in northern B.C..

Days after Fowler and Deese were killed, the body of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck was found on a pullout just south of Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres away.

Minutes before that gruesome discovery, RCMP located the burning shell of a pickup truck and camper Schmegelsky and McLeod had supposedly been driving to Whitehorse.

Violence in a stereotypically Canadian setting

The pair were named as suspects in the three deaths on July 23, bringing some calm to the B.C. communities alarmed by the series of seemingly random killings — but setting the rest of the country on edge.

The fact that Fowler's father was a high-ranking Australian police officer brought international media to Canada to cover the case, not to mention the fact the crimes occurred in a part of the country that appeared almost stereotypically Canadian to the outside world — wild, rugged and normally free of human violence.

A still taken from surveillance footage released by the RCMP shows Kam McLeod, left, and Bryer Schmegelsky leaving a store in Meadow Lake, Sask., on July 21. (RCMP)

A RAV4 traced to Schemgelsky and McLeod was found smouldering near the remote northern Manitoba community of Gillam the day after they were named as suspects.

But the country and much of the world then watched with baited breath as the police hunt went cold in the two weeks before the bodies of the young men were finally located.

In that time, drones, dogs and military planes were brought in as RCMP officers went house to house in tiny communities, warning that someone may have "inadvertently" assisted the pair in escaping.

The lingering question: Why?

Police have said little about their investigation in the weeks that followed, but questions about both the search and any possible motive behind the killings have lingered.

Earlier this month, the families of Schmegelsky and McLeod were able to view portions of video clips that have been described as their "last will and testament."

But Schmegelsky's father had to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to view the video that prevented him or his lawyer from discussing the contents of the recording.

The burning shell of an abandoned RAV4 linked to Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod was discovered near Gillam in northern Manitoba. (Billy Beardy)

Throughout the search, both the media and a host of amateur sleuths pored through Schmegelsky and McLeod's online activities to try to make some kind of sense of their actions.

Primarily: What could possibly compel such young men — Schmegelsky was 18 and McLeod was 19 — to commit such horrendous crimes?

The pair were both from the Vancouver Island community of Port Alberni, where they had been friends since elementary school and had both worked at a local Walmart.

Schmegelsky was said to be fascinated with Nazi history. His father said his son had a troubled upbringing and struggled through his parents' acrimonious split, turning to YouTube and video games for comfort.

Intimacy through violence?

Criminologists like Western University's Michael Arntfield pointed to the rarity of individuals acting as a "team" to kill strangers.

He told the CBC in August that the phenomenon involves a "sort of disordered bond or intimacy" created through the commission of violence.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet announces the hunt for the two suspects. Weeks after their deaths, many questions about the RCMP investigation remain. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

More recently, the CBC has also obtained access to emails Canadians from coast to coast sent to the Prime Minister's Office expressing outrage at the lack of information provided by the Mounties and the government about the manhunt.

Throughout it all, RCMP have asked for patience as they conducted their investigation.

The only public record associated with the killings so far is a charge of second-degree murder relating to Dyck's death.

Schmegelsky and McLeod died before they could be formally charged with killing Fowler and Deese.

RCMP have promised a technical briefing with the media before they make a public announcement about their investigation on Friday afternoon.