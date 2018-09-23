Skip to Main Content
Scheduled power outage along stretch of Cambie Street today

BC Hydro says the outage between West 16th and King Edward Avenue is needed to replace a power pole.

Many businesses between West 16th and King Edward Avenue will be closed during 8-hour outage

CBC News ·
Cambie Street between West 16th and King Edward Avenue will be without power between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today for a hydro pole replacement. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

Power will be shut down along an eight-block stretch of Vancouver's busy Cambie corridor today starting at 8:30 a.m. PT while crews replace a power pole. 

The area affected is between West 16th and King Edward Avenue.

BC Hydro says nearly 400 residents and business will be affected by the power outage. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

BC Hydro says nearly 400 businesses and residents will be affected.

The power is expected to come back on at 4:30 p.m. PT.

