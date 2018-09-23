Scheduled power outage along stretch of Cambie Street today
BC Hydro says the outage between West 16th and King Edward Avenue is needed to replace a power pole.
Many businesses between West 16th and King Edward Avenue will be closed during 8-hour outage
Power will be shut down along an eight-block stretch of Vancouver's busy Cambie corridor today starting at 8:30 a.m. PT while crews replace a power pole.
The area affected is between West 16th and King Edward Avenue.
BC Hydro says nearly 400 businesses and residents will be affected.
The power is expected to come back on at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.