Save Old Growth campaign says it will end B.C. traffic blockades

A B.C. conservation organization, whose volunteers have blocked busy roadways in hopes of stopping old-growth logging in the province, says it is shifting strategies and ending the blockades.

In a short statement on Wednesday, Save Old Growth said it will "de-escalate disruptive actions on critical transportation infrastructure.

"Major traffic disruptions will end today," it said. "Other strategies will be used that won't stop traffic."

This spring and summer, the group has brought traffic to a standstill on major highways and during rush hours in Metro Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo and Revelstoke.

The actions have resulted in dozens of arrests and conflict with motorists over the disruptions. The province said it respects people's right to protest, but the blockades are inappropriate.

A Save Old Growth spokesperson told CBC News the group would not provide further information about the decision on Wednesday. Just weeks ago, it said traffic disruptions would continue until old-growth logging ceased in the province.

Save Old Growth protesters are planning more direct actions and disruptions later this week. As Jon Hernandez tells us, the methods may be polarizing, but members believe they're essential. <a href="https://t.co/4a1B5Aq4F5">pic.twitter.com/4a1B5Aq4F5</a> —@cbcnewsbc

Save Old Growth's news release said it is now turning its attention to other tactics, including public outreach and events.

Simon Fraser University political science professor Stewart Prest says Save Old Growth could have decided to end its civil disobedience for two reasons: that it believes the blockades have succeeded in drawing more attention to issues around forestry in the province, or the group has decided it was alienating people.

Prest said policy change from political movements only works if they manage to gain the support of many people.

"Because ultimately politicians are going to respond to the actions of activists directed to the change in public opinion that results from those actions," he said.

Forestry frustrations

Save Old Growth said it continues to "request the government take urgent steps to permanently protect B.C.'s remaining old-growth forests."

It and several other conservation groups have been critical of how the B.C. NDP has moved to overhaul forestry practices in the province.

It says ecologically-rich areas continue to see the loss of trees, some up to 1,000 years old, and the province is moving too slowly to protect trees, consult with First Nations and is not providing them with enough funding to develop other industries and help workers in logging communities.

Torrance Coste, the national campaign director for the Wilderness Committee, says it won't be a surprise if further civil disobedience continues in other forms over the issue.

"Lots of people feel that frustration and anger so deeply that they act on it and engage in tactics they know are unpopular," he said.

The Wilderness Committee does not participate in or organize acts of civil disobedience but does advocacy to empower people and communities to lobby governments.

Tape outlining the boundary for falling trees in one of seven pending B.C. Timber Sales old-growth cutblocks near the Juan de Fuca Provincial Park on Vancouver Island. (TJ Watt/Ancient Forest Alliance)

Coste said many people the organization works with often say letter writing and meetings with politicians aren't achieving results and that civil disobedience, such as blocking roads or logging activities, are needed.

But he welcomes the organization's move to public outreach.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and to hear they're shifting to advocacy and outreach, the more, the merrier on that front."