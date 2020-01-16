Richmond RCMP release photo of sex-assault, child-porn suspect

Police have released a photo of a Richmond, B.C., man who is facing more than a dozen sex-related charges, in the hope that more victims will come forward.

Satvir Singh Sanghera, 49, is alleged to have targeted vulnerable women and sex-trade workers.

He has been charged with sex assault and possession of child pornography and is also accused of sharing intimate photos of a victim without consent and administering a noxious substance.

The alleged crimes were committed from 2015 through to 2019.

"We acknowledge that persons in the community may be very sensitive to seeing the image of Mr. Sanghera," said Cpl. Dennis Hwang of the Richmond RCMP.

"Our investigators have taken comprehensive steps to assist those victims with health services from our partner agencies in advance of this notification. We ask those that may be affected that have not already contacted our detachment to seek professional support."

Sanghera had been released under a number of conditions, including not attending public centres frequented by minors, contacting sex-trade workers or being alone with women who might be impaired.

Anyone with with information is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-207-5185.

His next provincial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Richmond.