The BC Wildfire Service is facing another challenging day on Saturday as firefighters continue to battle over 170 blazes burning across the province.

According to the agency's fire information officer, there are currently 177 active wildfires in B.C. and 10 of them are being closely watched, as they could potentially pose a threat to public safety. The majority of these wildfires are in the Kamloops region.

Additionally, there are fires burning near Lillooet, 100 Mile House, Prince George and several small communities in the Cariboo region.

On Friday night, a wildfire just outside Kamloops, near Durand Lake, forced the evacuation of 71 properties. Earlier that day, Kamloops announced it was reactivating its Emergency Operations Centre in response to multiple fires flaring up in the area.

Officials have also been closely monitoring the Sparks Lake wildfire, located 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake. It is now an estimated 310 square kilometres in size and has forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes.

There are 93 firefighters on site fighting the blaze, as well as 15 helicopters and 26 pieces of heavy equipment. According to BC Wildfire Service, crews have been working overnight to establish a control line around the fire.

"It is still classified as out of control," said BC Wildfire Service spokesperson Sarah Hall, "and from Kamloops, the smoke is highly visible and lingering in the valley."

Evacuation alerts

In central B.C., the Cariboo Regional District also issued an evacuation alert Wednesday night warning residents to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Some 700 residents around Deka Lake have already been forced to leave their homes.

The southwest of Deka Lake fire in central B.C. is currently out of control. Increased fire activity in the area is expected throughout Saturday and will likely produce smoke that will be highly visible in the area. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

An additional evacuation alert has been issued for 153 properties in the Sulphurous Lake area.

"This fire in particular has grown quite large from when it started," said Chris Keam, a spokesperson for the Cariboo Regional District.

Unseasonable conditions

The heatwave that came through B.C. last week, and subsequent thunderstorms, have made conditions, especially in the province's interior, dry and unseasonably warm.

"The heatwave has dissipated, but we are still seeing very high heat," said BC provincial fire information officer Jean Strong. "We are seeing very dry, flammable fuels that are igniting easily and spreading quickly."

She said 76 fires have been sparked by lightning in the last two days. The wildfire service said the Deka Lake fire was caused by lightning on Wednesday evening and they suspect the Durand Lake wildfire was also sparked by the storm.

The wildfires include a fire that forced the entire village of Lytton, B.C., to evacuate at a moment's notice on Wednesday evening.

Video captured by a Lytton resident fleeing the B.C. community on June 30, 2021 shows numerous structures on fire. (2 Rivers Remix Society/Vimeo)

The two fires near Lytton have grown to cover at least 90 square kilometres, as wildfire services say new mapping has highlighted the spread of the blaze. The George Road fire nearby is still classified as out of control.

More fires of note

Federal ministers have pledged to support B.C.'s fire fighting efforts, with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair saying the government has been preparing for the wildfire season for the past few weeks.

The Mckay Creek fire burning 23 kilometres north of Lillooet has grown to an estimated 220 square kilometres. As of Saturday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service said there are 93 firefighters on scene, along with 13 helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment.

The wildfire agency said the fire is suspected to be human-caused and the blaze can be seen from surrounding communities like Clinton, B.C.

Near Castlegar, the Merry Creek fire is estimated at 0.2 square kilometre but is only eight kilometres southwest of town. As of Saturday morning, the fire is 70 per cent contained, but still classified as out of control. An evacuation order remains in place for some streets just outside the town's boundaries.

The BC Wildfire Service said that fire also appears to have been human-caused.

According to DriveBC, Highway 3 is still closed in both directions to help support crews battling the blaze nearby.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up in the following locations to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire:

Castlegar: Castlegar Community Complex, 2102 6th Ave.

Chilliwack: Chilliwack Senior Secondary, 46363 Yale Rd.

Kelowna: Salvation Army, 1480 Sutherland Ave.

Merritt: Merritt Civic Centre, 1950 Mamette Ave.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Those looking for loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.