Sasquatch tracker's lawsuit sas-quashed by B.C. Supreme Court

A man who sued the B.C. government to try to prove he had enough evidence that the sasquatch is real has lost his claim.

Todd Standing filed a civil lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court last year, saying the province was in "dereliction of duty" — or failing to do part of its job — because it wouldn't acknowledge his evidence.

He also claimed the government was infringing on his Charter rights by discriminating against his beliefs.

Standing's claim was thrown out on Friday.

Justice Kenneth Ball found Standing had "no reasonable cause" to sue and that he had "no legal standing to bring such a claim."

Hair was human

Sasquatch — sometimes called Bigfoot — is an elusive ape-like creature widely considered a myth.

Standing has spent years researching the legendary beast, saying it has a right to be recognized as a protected species.

He claimed to have picked a sasquatch hair from a tree in B.C. in 2014, but later said lab testing concluded it was human hair.

Standing has uploaded more than 50 videos to his YouTube channel over his years-long hunt. He produced a feature-length documentary in December.

In an interview last fall, Standing said he planned to present physical and video evidence in the B.C. court to make his case — though Friday's ruling made no indication that he'd done so.

"This is the real deal," the tracker said in 2017.

More lawsuits planned

Standing is far from the first sasquatch tracker to try to prove the species is real.

In 1967, the Patterson-Gimlin film — grainy footage of a hairy creature towering through a California forest — was hailed as positive evidence. No one has been able to definitively debunk the footage, despite decades of trying.

The iconic frame 352 still of the Patterson-Gilmlin film, which allegedly depicts a female bigfoot. (Bob Gimlin/YouTube)

In 2008, two men claimed they had bagged the dead body of a sasquatch in Georgia, but the contents turned out to be a rubber Halloween costume.

Last year, Standing said he planned to file more lawsuits in Alberta and Washington state, claiming that the sasquatch likely lives in forests there as well.

In its response to Standing's lawsuit, the province said his "groundless" claim lacked "an air of reality."

