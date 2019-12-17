Mom of girls murdered by their father says facing Christmas is devastating
Sarah Cotton said she never imagined her former partner, Andrew Berry, would murder her 2 girls
The mother of two murdered girls says she's living a nightmare from which she can never awake.
In a victim impact statement, Sarah Cotton told a B.C. Supreme Court sentencing hearing she never imagined her former partner, Andrew Berry, would murder his own defenceless daughters, who loved their father.
Cotton says her life is one of emptiness and having to face each holiday, especially Christmas, without the children is devastating.
Six-year-old Chloe Berry and her four-year-old sister, Aubrey, were murdered Christmas Day two years ago in their father's Oak Bay apartment.
A jury found Berry guilty of two charges of second-degree murder in September.
The conviction is an automatic life sentence with no parole for at least 10 years, but the hearing this week will be used to determine whether Berry's parole ineligibility will be longer than 10 years and whether the life terms will be served consecutively or concurrently.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.