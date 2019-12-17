Mom of girls murdered by their father says facing Christmas is devastating

The mother of two murdered girls says she's living a nightmare from which she can never awake.

In a victim impact statement, Sarah Cotton told a B.C. Supreme Court sentencing hearing she never imagined her former partner, Andrew Berry, would murder his own defenceless daughters, who loved their father.

Cotton says her life is one of emptiness and having to face each holiday, especially Christmas, without the children is devastating.

Six-year-old Chloe Berry and her four-year-old sister, Aubrey, were murdered Christmas Day two years ago in their father's Oak Bay apartment.

A jury found Berry guilty of two charges of second-degree murder in September.

Part of a victim impact statement from a family friend introduced at Andrew Berry's trial The five-year-old boy who drew it says he is alone on the right, crying. Chloe and Aubrey are in the rainbow house in the sky, on the left. The boy says the birds are how he communicates with his friends now. (B.C. Supreme Court)

The conviction is an automatic life sentence with no parole for at least 10 years, but the hearing this week will be used to determine whether Berry's parole ineligibility will be longer than 10 years and whether the life terms will be served consecutively or concurrently.