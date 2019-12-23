8-year-old former Ronald McDonald patient donates presents, money to sick kids

A Christmas delivery came early to the Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver, but instead of Santa, it was from Sarah Byford, an eight-year-old from Taylor, B.C.

Over the past two years Byford has raised nearly $10,000 for sick children. On Sunday she unloaded a suitcase full of presents and handed over donations at Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation to seriously ill children and their families while they undergo treatment.

"To make them smile," she said when asked why she wants to help other children.

Byford stayed there last February for three weeks while she underwent a procedure to repair a hole in her heart that had been there since birth. She was diagnosed in 2017.

Her mother, Amy Byford, said her child didn't dwell on her own medical problem.

"On our way home, I have tears running down my eyes and she goes 'Mom, do I look sick to you?' and I say, 'No it's on the inside,' and she says: 'I saw sick kids at the hospital today. They need my help. I don't need help. I want to raise money for them,'" recounted Byford.

Since then Sarah Byford has raised thousands of dollars for not only Ronald McDonald House but also the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and the Children's Hospital Foundation in Victoria.

She raises money through lemonade stands and other activities with support from her family and community.

Watch Sarah Byford speak with the CBC's Joel Ballard about her fundraising efforts:

Taylor B.C.'s Sarah Byford talks to the CBC's Joel Ballard about raising funds for sick children through lemonade and hot chocolate stands. 0:33

Her mother says her enthusiasm isn't waning.

"She just has such a big heart and she's always wanting to give," she said.

Richard Pass, the CEO for Ronald McDonald House British Columbia and Yukon, is also impressed with her philanthropy, especially as it relates to her own experience.

"To want to give that joy and hope back to the other children is absolutely great," he said.